Pdt Partners Has Trimmed Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Position as Share Value Declined; Dana (DAN) Share Price Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 749,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.09M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.83M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.44M shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini® Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Net $108M; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Dana Hldrs Will Own About 52.75% of Combined Company, GKN Hldrs Will Own 47.25%

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 25,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $12.39 during the last trading session, reaching $303.06. About 279,580 shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56M shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $31.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 98,400 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt invested in 0% or 42,063 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 80,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 973,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 43,213 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 84,107 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 23,317 shares. Principal Grp has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 38,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 803,062 shares. Grp has 376,741 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 25,716 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 177,400 shares to 421,200 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 6,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Assetmark stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 2,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr accumulated 1,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Jackson Square Partners Ltd stated it has 0.71% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Timpani Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.95% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co reported 286 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 32,660 shares. 588 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.11% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 4,081 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 48.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

