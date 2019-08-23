Pdt Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $1.52 Million as Shares Declined; Rbo & Co Upped Its Coca (KO) Holding by $1.54 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 151,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.10 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Com owns 98,041 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Btim accumulated 48,955 shares. First Business Fincl stated it has 38,750 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ima Wealth Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,918 shares. Schulhoff And reported 88,294 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 560,544 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 656,047 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1.12 million were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. 99,288 are held by Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, West Coast Fincl has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kidder Stephen W invested in 19,225 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fosun reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Forte Cap Lc Adv has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,029 shares. Aspen Invest Management invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

