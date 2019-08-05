Pdt Partners Has Raised Stake in Care Com (CRCM) by $397,100 as Stock Price Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Holding by $554,600 as Stock Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 79,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 58,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 353,517 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 28,796 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.08% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Counsel holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 22,726 shares. Eagle Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 5,480 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests owns 1.90M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 62,578 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Qs holds 0.1% or 153,514 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cleararc Inc reported 16,330 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 3,692 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westpac invested in 0% or 152,054 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 41,530 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,193 shares to 9,292 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 26,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,729 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 46,400 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 417 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 89,578 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 40,222 shares stake. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd reported 74,035 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos Inc invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 51,943 were reported by Charles Schwab Management. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 60,689 are held by Legal And General Gp Plc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,182 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 60,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 45,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,907 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 8,785 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited holds 0% or 749 shares in its portfolio.

