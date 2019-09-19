Pdt Partners Has Raised Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $666,610 as Share Value Rose; Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake by $722,080; Market Value Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 45,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 48,241 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 93,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 141,187 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 19,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 61,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 252,187 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.69M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Q2 includes $81.9M gain on sale of Visa stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 491,896 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Camarda Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa owns 88,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap has 0.72% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 64,148 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability holds 15,958 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 192,904 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd accumulated 72,990 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 160,023 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C accumulated 14.44M shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 105,883 shares to 169,749 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36,100 shares to 79,600 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 16,334 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Llc stated it has 41,110 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 12,031 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.14M shares. The New York-based M&T State Bank has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 52,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 65,286 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 126,100 shares. 13,103 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc. First Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 100,912 shares.