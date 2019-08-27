Pdt Partners Has Raised 3 (DDD) Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 817,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.79 million, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 8.30M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 360.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 173,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The hedge fund held 221,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 47,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 488,398 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 24/04/2018 – 3D Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 19,809 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $295.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,103 shares to 98,682 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,900 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).