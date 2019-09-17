Pdt Partners Has Lowered Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Valuation Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose While Highland Capital Management Decreased Holding

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 13,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 2,729 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 16,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.79M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 16,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 78,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92 million, down from 94,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.87M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 75,194 shares to 175,594 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 17,413 shares to 54,123 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).