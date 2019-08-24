Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Yelp (YELP) Holding by $1.95 Million; Stock Declined; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $6.20 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 57,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 190,401 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 247,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80M shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 191.88% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 33,167 shares to 44,200 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 865,836 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). The New York-based Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Steinberg Global Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 23,009 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 50,160 are owned by Goodnow Investment Gru Llc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 2,118 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Pcl accumulated 83,469 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,294 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,916 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 124,225 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 14,491 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 139 shares.

