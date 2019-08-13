Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Ambarella (AMBA) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Value Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Maintains Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 1.77 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 25,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 62,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 88,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 127,722 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA)

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Completes $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Provides 2018 Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.04M shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 39,036 shares. 17,436 are held by Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 47,633 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 284,258 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 8,106 are owned by Meeder Asset. Geode Management Limited invested in 0% or 2.10 million shares. Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amalgamated Savings Bank has 23,981 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 134,160 shares. 144,148 are held by Ubs Asset Americas.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares to 79,146 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Chip Stocks to Avoid as the Trade War Escalates – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambarella Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ambarella Analysts See Long-Term Opportunity In Computer Vision – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, AMBA, IMAX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.