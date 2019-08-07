Pdt Partners Has Increased Its Progress Software (PRGS) Position; Newport Asia Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has Lowered by $1.42 Million

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 300.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 44,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 11,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 276,756 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.08M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 34,743 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 13,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,422 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.79M shares. Gam Ag owns 23,531 shares. Ajo Lp owns 30,910 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 9,000 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York invested in 40,350 shares. 19,600 are owned by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 21,218 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 376,519 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 16,459 shares. 389,923 are owned by Principal. 41,206 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc invested in 1,799 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.14% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 3.86M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.55% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,065 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 32 shares. Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank invested in 0.27% or 72,885 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 185,633 shares stake. 15,217 are held by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Columbus Hill Management LP holds 615,384 shares. Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jane Street Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 145,326 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 16,044 shares. Odey Asset Grp Limited holds 0.37% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio.

