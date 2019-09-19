Pdt Partners Has Increased Its Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped By $11.56 Million Its Dexcom (DXCM) Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased Alkermes Plc (ALKS) stake by 28.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 26,253 shares as Alkermes Plc (ALKS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 118,100 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 91,847 last quarter. Alkermes Plc now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 304,500 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M; 03/05/2018 – Alkermes to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss ALKS 3831 Development Program; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – INTENDS TO SEEK IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REQUESTING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT NDA; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – UPON ITS PRELIMINARY REVIEW, FDA HAS TAKEN POSITION THAT IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW OF REGULATORY PACKAGE; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire sells cancer biz as Takeda circles; FDA does about-face on Alkermes drug; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming Amer Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $80 MLN TO $90 MLN FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 45.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 77,572 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 246,680 shares with $36.96 million value, up from 169,108 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $14.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.21. About 196,504 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Among 4 analysts covering Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares has $3300 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 36.07% above currents $21.68 stock price. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3300 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 99,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 226,147 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP invested in 0.04% or 75,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 232,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 119,538 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 5.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 4,100 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.78M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 60,737 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 36,496 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 19,703 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.06% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Acadian Asset Limited Company accumulated 7,245 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Td Asset Mngmt reported 42,520 shares stake. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,450 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4,779 shares. Atika Limited Liability Company invested in 52,000 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 20,030 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc holds 71,760 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 19,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 489 are owned by Valley Advisers. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp owns 21,890 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 611,435 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 119,784 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 14.32% above currents $155.21 stock price. Dexcom had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1.