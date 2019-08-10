Pdt Partners Has Increased Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position; Epr Properties (EPR) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Pdt Partners Llc increased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 306.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 161,543 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 214,300 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 52,757 last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 422,955 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 161 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 121 reduced and sold their holdings in Epr Properties. The investment managers in our database reported: 62.05 million shares, down from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Epr Properties in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 94 Increased: 108 New Position: 53.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 291,314 shares traded. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties starts tender offer for 5.750% notes due 2022 – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 146,700 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 31,105 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Co Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.74 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, February 19.