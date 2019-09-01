Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Position by $314,916; Stock Price Declined; Gopro (GPRO) Holding Held by Tenor Capital Management

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 6,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The hedge fund held 23,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 30,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 239,046 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 2.37 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares to 79,146 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 853,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 18,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 110,884 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Moreover, Kennedy has 0.05% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.02% or 7,881 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 27,249 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 8,800 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 1.16 million shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 107,404 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 63,579 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 358 shares. 15,512 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Lpl Financial owns 43,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 9,500 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.38 million shares. Ent Financial Services Corp stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Nomura Holding holds 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 1,238 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 227,883 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 259,151 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 250,242 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 821,753 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 561,036 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).