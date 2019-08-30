Pdt Partners Has Decreased By $840,432 Its Gopro (GPRO) Position; Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Has 1 Sentiment

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 10 reduced and sold their stakes in Oak Valley Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.28 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Gopro Inc (GPRO) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 140,072 shares as Gopro Inc (GPRO)’s stock declined 9.73%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 402,600 shares with $2.62M value, down from 542,672 last quarter. Gopro Inc now has $587.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 1.02M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $132.55 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp for 366,354 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 22,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 55,000 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 573 shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 691 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 13.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions

