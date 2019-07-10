Pdt Partners Has Cut Hub Group (HUBG) Position By $380,080; Last Week Box, Inc. (BOX) Analysts

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Hub Group Inc (HUBG) stake by 24.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 9,502 shares as Hub Group Inc (HUBG)’s stock declined 6.45%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 28,700 shares with $1.17M value, down from 38,202 last quarter. Hub Group Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 136,486 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Among 8 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Box had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Rosenblatt. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BOX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $24.0000 16.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 46,747 shares stake. 28,590 were reported by Systematic Mgmt L P. Meeder Asset Management reported 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 11,646 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 117,807 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 55,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. 23,262 were reported by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Eaton Vance reported 19,365 shares stake. Btim has invested 0.22% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Walthausen Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.65% or 121,778 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,277 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 12,009 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 212,889 shares to 554,089 valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 26,600 shares and now owns 123,700 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hub Group had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 with “Underweight”.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.07 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Hub Group (HUBG) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 1.30M shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 28.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 30/05/2018 – BOX INC BOX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.19, REV VIEW $605.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 24/04/2018 – BOX: Chamath Palihapitiya picks $BOX is the way to play AI right now. #sohn2018 – ! $BOX; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Clients include Box and Foursquare, among others; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones; 23/03/2018 – Box Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Box Powers NEC Corporation’s Digital Transformation with Cloud Content Management – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Biggest Question Facing Box Inc. – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOX CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 3 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Box Inc. – BOX – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.