Pdt Partners Has Boosted Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by $496,464; Tdam Usa Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $613,137 as Shares Rose

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 41,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 193,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 152,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.74M shares traded or 122.93% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 26,315 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 19,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.83M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmile Grp Inc Limited holds 8.73 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 14,989 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 13,240 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc reported 12,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc invested in 4.65 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 315,561 shares. American Intll Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 352,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 134,337 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 0.68% or 493,679 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 19,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Tru reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% or 30 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 4,008 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,204 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,519 shares to 52,493 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 60,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,972 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

