Pdt Partners Decreased Its Position in Dycom Inds (DY) by $358,965; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $4.70 Million

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 7,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 67,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 247,268 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY)

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares to 225,627 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 252,910 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 223,359 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.1% or 5,808 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 40,928 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 589,596 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Falcon Point Ltd Liability owns 29,528 shares. Smith Graham Advisors Limited Partnership owns 154,730 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,818 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 374,740 shares. 350,949 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 9,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 5,371 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Df Dent & Company reported 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 41,987 are held by Bb&T. Temasek (Private) Limited has 1.44 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd invested in 0.12% or 1,604 shares. Cohen Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,850 shares. Natixis invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 758,835 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inc has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 16,244 shares. South State accumulated 60,510 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt invested in 31,594 shares. 155,650 were reported by Schwartz Inv Counsel.

