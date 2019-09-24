Pdt Partners Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Keycorp (KEY) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Keycorp (KEY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 239 funds started new or increased holdings, while 252 reduced and sold their stakes in Keycorp. The funds in our database reported: 770.84 million shares, down from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Keycorp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 197 Increased: 176 New Position: 63.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 36,100 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 79,600 shares with $9.39 million value, down from 115,700 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $24.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.25’s average target is 30.31% above currents $96.12 stock price. Xilinx had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc owns 10,455 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,040 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 104,171 shares. Next Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 3,623 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.08% or 144,795 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 10,423 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc reported 4.68 million shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 11,825 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.19% or 36,900 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,196 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public holds 0.07% or 325,700 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 43,212 are owned by Cibc World Markets. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Pdt Partners Llc increased Tactile Sys Technology Inc stake by 9,038 shares to 30,700 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ferrari N V stake by 3,465 shares and now owns 66,347 shares. Editas Medicine Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

