Pdt Partners Cut Polaris Inds (PII) Holding by $2.70 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Position Has Raised by Bank Of America Corp

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1807.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 3.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, up from 197,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.86 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 32,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The hedge fund held 61,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,944 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian Cap LP reported 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Llc has 51.73% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc holds 1,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 3.66M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 3.27M shares. Sei Investments Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Summit Securities Group Lc invested 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18M shares. 97,666 were reported by Utah Retirement. Raymond James Service Advisors Inc holds 26,523 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsr Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 250 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 6.72 million shares. Pentwater Limited Partnership has 5.74M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) (NYSE:ECL) by 4.45M shares to 900 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 601,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6,649 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 123,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).