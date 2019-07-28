Pdt Partners Cut Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $17.76 Million; Grs Advisors Has Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 81.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 157,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 193,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 261,817 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,024 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Management Co Ltd reported 220 shares stake. 11,930 were reported by Paradigm Asset Lc. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 40,574 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 7,900 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 42,972 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,085 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 89,530 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Invesco Limited accumulated 257,178 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.14% stake. 309 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 250,477 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Mgmt Lp holds 0.51% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 3,874 shares. 19,634 are owned by Parametric Port Lc. S Muoio And Co stated it has 5.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 28,030 shares stake. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.78% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 270,788 shares. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can has invested 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 4.72% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amer Group reported 20,057 shares stake. D E Shaw accumulated 0.03% or 211,371 shares. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.23% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Philadelphia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Prudential invested in 0% or 3,072 shares.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “89% of Workers Are Missing Out on This Major Retirement Savings Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nio Stock Soars as July Win Streak Regains Momentum – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Do Women Get Less Money From Social Security Than Men? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.