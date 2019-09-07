Pdt Partners Boosted Its Netgear (NTGR) Stake by $428,868; Stock Value Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Accenture LTD New (ACN) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 46,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 33,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 264,539 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares to 725,580 shares, valued at $93.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 41,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs stated it has 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.29% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.18% or 744,012 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 389 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3,012 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Management holds 0.08% or 6,715 shares. 21,000 were reported by Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Llc. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The New York-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 18,199 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 6,570 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 197 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 42,620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Incorporated holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 20,826 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 21,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 153,500 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Cwm Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Goldman Sachs Group owns 155,758 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 32,622 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 0.05% or 7,713 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 244,361 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 12,793 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 53,016 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 34,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 48,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,346 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company.

