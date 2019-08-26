PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 718.30% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 81.8%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.