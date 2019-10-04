PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 47,760,621.46% -44.6% -34.7% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 818,233,618.23% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 104.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.