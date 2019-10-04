PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|5
|0.00
|2.49M
|-11.32
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|-0.36
|57.44M
|-0.38
|0.00
Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|47,760,621.46%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|818,233,618.23%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Volatility & Risk
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 104.08%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
