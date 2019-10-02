PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

As Biotechnology companies, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 46,321,272.44% -44.6% -34.7% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,085,262,390.11% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s potential upside is 244.83% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.