PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.