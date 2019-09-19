PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|93.06
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.