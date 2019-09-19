PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 197.45 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.