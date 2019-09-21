PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are comparing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 67.06% and its consensus price target is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.