PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are comparing PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3366.83
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 67.06% and its consensus price target is $7.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
