PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 667.07 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $84.8, while its potential downside is -5.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.