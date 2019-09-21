PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average target price and a 9.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.