PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 53.17 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Epizyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc. is $20.17, which is potential 47.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.