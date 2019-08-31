PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Volatility & Risk
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.