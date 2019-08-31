PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.