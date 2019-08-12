PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.