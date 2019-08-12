PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|61.92
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk and Volatility
PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
