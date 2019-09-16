PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.18 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.