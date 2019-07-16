PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.31 shows that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 107.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.