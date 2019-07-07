PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 102 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 3.31 and it happens to be 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 40.59% and its average price target is $158.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.