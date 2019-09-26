PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.79 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.