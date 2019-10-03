PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 46,321,272.44% -44.6% -34.7% Agenus Inc. 3,287,106,056.93% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 33.6%. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.