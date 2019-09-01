PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Risk & Volatility
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 273.83% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 30.8% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Summary
PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
