PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 273.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 30.8% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.