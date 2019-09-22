PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Contrasting side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.33, with potential upside of 466.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.