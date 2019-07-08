PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Contrasting side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 369 4.87 N/A 20.54 14.89

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 3.31 and it happens to be 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $425.2, with potential upside of 38.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.