PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 60.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.