PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparing side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.42 shows that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.