PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparing side by side

Since PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. In other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 168.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.