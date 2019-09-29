PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|94
|0.00
|6.28M
|-2.73
|0.00
Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6,675,879.66%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Volatility & Risk
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 76.79% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 98.9% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
