PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,675,879.66% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 76.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 98.9% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.