PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|5
|0.00
|2.49M
|-11.32
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|13.00M
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|45,517,695.23%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|342,312,452.27%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 408.47%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 52.1% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
