PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 45,517,695.23% -44.6% -34.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 342,312,452.27% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 408.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 52.1% respectively. About 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.