PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.04 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.4, while its potential upside is 374.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 44%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.