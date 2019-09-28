PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparison side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 44,796,257.98% -44.6% -34.7% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,471,324,296.14% 0% -128.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.