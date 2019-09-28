PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparison side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|6
|0.00
|2.49M
|-11.32
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|23.70M
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|44,796,257.98%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2,471,324,296.14%
|0%
|-128.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
