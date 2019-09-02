PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 319.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 19.5%. Insiders held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Competitively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.