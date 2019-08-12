PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
