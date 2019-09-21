PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.