PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.40 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

