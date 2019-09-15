PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|69.40
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.